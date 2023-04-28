ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’: Trailer debuts at CinemaCon 2023

April 28, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The film features Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, and Peter Dinklage among others and will release in Indian theatres on November 17

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate

The trailer of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ debuted at CinemaCon on April 27. Based on the recent novel by Suzanne Collins of the same name, the events of the book take place 64 years before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen.

The trailer of the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel begins with Viola Davis, as the head gamemaker, introducing the creators of the Hunger Games. It will see 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow be the last hope for his failing lineage, as the once-proud Snow family has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

