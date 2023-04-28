HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’: Trailer debuts at CinemaCon 2023

The film features Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, and Peter Dinklage among others and will release in Indian theatres on November 17

April 28, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

A still from ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate

The trailer of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ debuted at CinemaCon on April 27. Based on the recent novel by Suzanne Collins of the same name, the events of the book take place 64 years before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen.

The trailer of the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel begins with Viola Davis, as the head gamemaker, introducing the creators of the Hunger Games. It will see 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow be the last hope for his failing lineage, as the once-proud Snow family has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

The film features Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, and Peter Dinklage among others and will release in Indian theatres on November 17.

Related Topics

English cinema / books and literature / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.