‘The Bad Guys’ movie review: Rockwell headlines a rowdy, raucous romp

Based on Aaron Blabey’s children’s book series, the film delivers the whole entertainment package with something for grown-ups and children alike

There is everything to like about this animated film. The voice cast is impressive, the laughs are smart, the movie references are joyous and the animation is happy pops of warm colour. The movie opens in a diner in a Los Angeles where humans and anthropomorphic animals co-exist. Mr Wolf, (Sam Rockwell), the leader of the Bad Guys, a bunch of animals with horrid reputations, and Mr Snake, (Marc Maron) his second-in-command and expert safe cracker, are discussing birthdays before plunging into full heist mode (I love you Honey Bunny). Hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Master of disguise, Mr Shark (Craig Robinson) and Mr Piranha (Anthony Ramos) constitute the rest of the gang.

Shark is such a master of disguise that he stole the Mona Lisa by disguising himself as the Mona Lisa; if you can imagine a great white disguised as the most famous smile in art! Tarantula is frustrated by captcha to prove she is a tarantula, while Piranha is a bit of a loose cannon with a flatulence problem.

The Bad Guys Director: Pierre Perifel Voice Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Alex Borstein, Lilly Singh Story line: Bad guys pretend to be good to pull off the ultimate heist Run time: 100 minutes

There is an elaborate plot to steal the Golden Dolphin, which involves convincing the Governor, Diane Foxington (Zazie Beetz) and the annoying guinea pig philanthropist, Professor Marmalade, (Richard Ayoade) to give them a second chance.

There is also Misty (Alex Borstein), the police chief whose sole mission in life is to put the Bad Guys behind bars, and Tiffany (Lilly Singh) the newsreader who leans towards hyperbole in her reportage.

The animation style has drawn inspiration from diverse sources including Hergé and Manga, while the film influences include Quentin Tarantino, Luc Besson and Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean movies. In fact, when Wolf talks of launching the charm offensive, Shark mentions “the full Clooney”! Incidentally Wolf, who is also the getaway driver, is rather charming.

The Bad Guys is currently running in theatres