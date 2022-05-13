Why ‘The Bad Guys’ was one of the most exhilarating experiences for the makers

Author-producer Aaron Blabey and director-animator Pierre Perifel chat about the responsibility of adapting much-loved book series ‘The Bad Guys’ into a film

Author-producer Aaron Blabey and director-animator Pierre Perifel chat about the responsibility of adapting much-loved book series ‘The Bad Guys’ into a film

When French filmmaker Pierre Perifel was approached to work on the animated film adaptation of The Bad Guys, he was thrilled to discover that author and executive producer Aaron Blabey had the utmost confidence in him. “I got the sense early on that Pierre was tremendously good at what he does and very respectful of my work. I felt entirely comfortable with his vision from the very first day,” recalls Balbey.

The Bad Guys follows a rag-tag team of expert thieves who try to revamp their ‘untrustworthy’ image into that of ‘model citizens’ — all to avoid a prison sentence for their past heists. Naturally, numerous backfires and plenty of hilarity ensue. And to top off the fun, the film features some recognisable voices such as Awkwafina, Lilly Singh, Craig Robinson, Sam Rockwell, and more.

In an interview with The Hindu, Blabey and Perifel chat about their reservations and triumphs in pulling off a project that is now raking in a lot of love from audiences

As we see more adaptations from books to animated films, where do you both see the responsibility of mainstream production houses lie in telling a story loyally but with a fresh voice?

Perifel: I believe it is of the utmost importance in today’s uber-connected climate, that mainstream houses be able to pass on messages to an audience in an elevated way while also pushing the envelope. The role of media and stories — and of those who tell them — is crucial to keep educating and enlightening all of us, no matter what the target audience is.

It is important to be at the forefront of creativity, generosity and kindness through what is put out there. And in the case of an animated film aimed at younger audiences, to be there not just for the fun or the entertainment, but also to promote reflection and critical thinking. And part of the game is to be able to constantly reinvent the way we do it, both in storytelling and visuals.

Blabey: There is a long, sad history of well-loved books being turned into horrible movies. However, as an author, I have just experienced the very-best-case-scenario. DreamWorks made my dreams come true. They just did.

Pierre, how did you as a director help encourage a team that was a ‘thick as thieves?

Perifel: I think it all came out of my own way to look at things. My best ever experience as a filmmaker had been as a student, with just a team of five, battling in the trenches to come up with something that would make us both excited and inspired. That’s what I wanted to experience again on The Bad Guys.

From the get-go, the mandate to all of us (at first a very small team of creative leaders, and then later, the full crew) was to have fun, and not take ourselves too seriously. I believe this mentality trickled down to everyone, and this made for one of the best journeys I have been through. For me it is the ideal way to feel secure, confident and trusted in what I do, and I assume most people feel the same. A sense of camaraderie, in the end, I think transpires on the screen pretty obviously.

Can you both talk about the balance of the serious theme of redemption within a light-hearted nature of animation?

Blabey: When I create my books, my focus is on conveying my deeper messages with the most exciting and hilarious delivery methods that I can conjure. If you make the story fun, engaging and genuinely surprising, then you can seed in whatever ‘message’ you choose... The messaging becomes almost subliminal.

Perifel: I think any good story, deep down, has a message, a moral, that it is trying to convey as simply as possible. In our case, from the books and the nature of our characters, the ideas of redemption, second chances and not judging a book by its cover were part of the DNA of the story. But in order for this question to be explored, you first need your audience to stay involved in the story and its characters from beginning to end.

When you are dealing with a family audience, one of the key aspects is obviously to tell it in an entertaining fashion. That is why animated films are so powerful, and why I love them so much. Because you can talk about important things, discuss important thematics in a safe environment, in a simplified way so it engages everyone. The Bad Guys is no exception.

The Bad Guys will come to YouTube Movies later this year.