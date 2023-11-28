ADVERTISEMENT

'The Archies': Suhana Khan makes her singing debut with song 'Jab Tum Na Theen'

November 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the cast

ANI

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies'.

On Monday, Suhana announced that she has also made her singing debut with the song 'Jab Tum Na Theen' from the upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a post, which she captioned, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me please listen with kindness."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor as well. The other newcomers in the cast are Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The film is all set to stream on Netflix from December 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US