'The Archies': Suhana Khan makes her singing debut with song 'Jab Tum Na Theen'

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the cast

November 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

ANI
Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies'.

On Monday, Suhana announced that she has also made her singing debut with the song 'Jab Tum Na Theen' from the upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a post, which she captioned, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me please listen with kindness."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor as well. The other newcomers in the cast are Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The film is all set to stream on Netflix from December 7.

