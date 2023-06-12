ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Archies’ new poster: Suhana Khan and gang welcome us to Riverdale

June 12, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ stars Agastya Nanda as Archie, Suhana Khan as Veronica and Khushi Kapoor as Betty

Netflix India on Monday dropped a new poster of The Archies. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is a live-action musical adaptation of Archies comics, set in 1960s India. It stars newcomers Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others.

“Dil thaam ke bethein because #TheArchies will be kicking into action soon! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the platform tweeted.

Suhana, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and fashion designer-producer Gauri Khan, shared the poster on her social media and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!”

The poster has built anticipation for a release date announcement or trailer soon.

The Archies stars Agastya Nanda as Archie, Suhana Khan as Veronica and Khushi Kapoor as Betty. The star kids are joined by Mihir Ahuja, Dot (singer-songwriter Aditi Saigal), Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in the cast.

The film is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha DeVitr and directed by Akhtar.

