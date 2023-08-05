‘The Archies’: First look posters of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor revealed

August 05, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

The makers of The Archies released the first-look posters of the film’s characters. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor.

On Instagram, Zoya introduced Suhana as the “sassy and classy Veronica Lodge while Agastya Nanda was described as the “heartthrob of Riverdale”. Khushi plays Betty Cooper, “a girl next door but one that can’t be taken for granted.” Mihir Ahuja was revealed as Jughead Jones.

The other pivotal characters are being played by Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot. The film, based on the famous comic book Archie, is set to drop on Netflix soon. The makers had recently released a teaser, which showed the film being set in the fictional town of Riverdale in 1964.

