‘The Archies’ cast perform in Brazil at Netflix fan event

June 17, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

‘The Archies’ stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda along with director Zoya Akhtar and other cast members are attending the global showcase in São Paulo, Brazil

The Hindu Bureau

‘The Archies’ gang take the stage in São Paulo, Brazil 

The cast of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies are currently in São Paulo, Brazil for Netflix’s Tudum global fan event.

The three-day convention event is being held on-ground in Brazil from June 16 to 18, and will be live-streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel worldwide on June 17. It will be broadcast in India at 2 am IST (June 18).

Netflix sets 'Tudum' for June 17; Jenna Ortega, Alia Bhatt, Chris Hemsworth, 'The Archies' cast to attend

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda along with director Zoya Akhtar are attending the global showcase. They are joined by cast members Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

“We went from saying Hi to Haaye after seeing these adorable pictures of our favourite gang Catch their FIRST PERFORMANCE EVER at 2:00 AM IST, only at the #TUDUM global fan fest, streaming LIVE from Brazil on June 18 on @netflix_in’s YouTube channel,” read a post on The Archies’s Instagram page.

‘The Archies’ new poster: Suhana Khan and gang welcome us to Riverdale

Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a live-action musical adaptation of Archie comics, set to release directly on Netflix. Talking about the film, Akhtar had previously told The Hindu: “ I am excited to have the chance to bring the comics to life; they were a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today.”

From India, superstar Alia Bhatt is also attending the Netflix Tudum event for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

