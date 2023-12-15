‘The Archies’ and India: Whose nostalgia is it?

December 15, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

In the jolly, apocalyptic, slow burn (that is a cluster of contrary adjectives!) thriller Leave the World Behind, 13-year-old Rose talks of her love for the popular sitcom Friends as being a nostalgia for a time that never existed.

Watching Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which is supposed to be a nostalgic tribute for people of a certain vintage, begs the question of whose past the film celebrates. Archie Comics were first published in December 1941 in Pep Comics. The comics, set in the fictional town of Riverdale, told the story of an archetypal American teenager, the red-headed, freckled Archie Andrews, and his friends.

The eternal triangle

The central conceit of the comics was the love triangle between Archie, the dark haired heiress Veronica, and the blonde girl next door, Betty. Incidentally, was Jim Morrison thinking of Betty and Veronica when he sang of the two young girls he ran into — the blonde called Freedom and the dark one Enterprise?

Back to Archie’s gang, there is smooth, suave Reggie, Jughead, who loves his food and little else, Ethel who holds a candle forever for Jughead, Chuck the basketball star, nerdy Dilton, and Moose who was built like a truck but is not the sharpest pencil in the box.

Mr Weatherbee is the long-suffering principal of Riverdale High, and other teachers include Miss Grundy, Professor Flutesnoot, Coach Clayton, Miss Beazley, the gruff and terrible cook at the school cafeteria and Mr Svenson, the shy, thick-accented Swede, who is the custodian at Riverdale High.

Of the parents in Riverdale, Veronica’s father, Hiram Lodge, is constantly throwing Archie out, a dislike shared by the butler, Smithers. There are Riverdale spin-offs in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Katy Keene the fashion model and Josie and the Pussycats, the rock band.

Reality bites

Archie’s problems are relatable to a certain type of teenager. There was a time when the world of Archie seemed more real than one’s own. It seemed wonderful to hang out at Pop Tate’s with friends planning the next day at the beach or who to take to the dance instead of worrying about cracking differential equations, dissections (only someone who has wept over not being able to isolate the eight creepy legs of a cockroach will know the heartache and escape provided by Riverdale) or osmosis — all guaranteed to get one into a medical or engineering college, the Holy Grail of scholastic achievement.

The Archies’ template can be seen in Hollywood in teen rom-coms to this day — what is The Kissing Booth or the To All the Boys film series, but a gender-swapped version of The Archies? The series Riverdale (2017 to 2023) re-imagined The Archies characters with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) as the angsty narrator. The first few seasons worked, but the latter seasons devolved into all manner of silliness.

Young hearts, run free

In the world of Hindi cinema, Raj Kapoor’s 1973 smash hit, Bobby, was apparently inspired by Archie comics. Dimple Kapadia’s costumes—the shorts, mini dresses and the crop tops—reveal flashes of Betty and Veronica. The tussle between the good girl, wicked vamp, and wholesome boy has played out ad nauseam in commercial cinema, which is probably why Akhtar chose not go down that road.

Forging a different path

With Riverdale finding a measure of success in turning everything on its head, peppering the show with serial killers, cult leaders, biker gangs and people that refuse to stay dead, Akhtar had to strike a new path, which is difficult considering The Archies is an adaptation. Choosing to go the period route is okay, but if one cannot figure out whose memories are being mined, then it all becomes a rather detached, beautiful museum piece.

We are not asking for a deep and meaningful anthropological side to our popcorn; we are just asking for an engaging story. We wholeheartedly cheered for Aamir Khan’s Sanjay in Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) and hoped Ayesha Jhulka’s character would get him even as we secretly hummed ‘Pehla Nasha’ seduced by the eye-wateringly beautiful choreography—what a smashing debut by Farah Khan that was!

In The Archies, the nepo babies cast sport period-appropriate costumes, which feel precisely that — costumes, not clothes. There is a self consciousness about everything from the sets to the dialogue and the central conflict. A willing suspension of disbelief is all very well, but an audience is canny in spotting a lack of conviction, which The Archies has in spades.

