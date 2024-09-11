GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Apprentice’ trailer: Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong star in the mentorship that moulded Donald Trump

Premiering at Cannes in May, ‘The Apprentice’ hits theatres around the world on October 11

Published - September 11, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan in a still from ‘The Apprentice’

Jeremy Strong and Sebastian Stan in a still from ‘The Apprentice’ | Photo Credit: Briarcliff Entertainment

The much-anticipated biopic The Apprentice dropped its first trailer on Tuesday, giving audiences a glimpse into the mentorship that shaped Donald Trump. Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, the film stars Sebastian Stan as a young Trump, with Jeremy Strong playing his infamous mentor, Roy Cohn.

Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ drops first footage with Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn

Set in the 1970s, the trailer opens with Trump meeting Cohn, where Trump exclaims, “The Roy Cohn? You’re brutal.” To which Cohn replies, “Guilty as charged.” From there, the trailer delves into Cohn’s ruthless philosophy of winning, laying out a strategy of relentless attacks, denial, and refusal to accept defeat. Cohn’s mantra of “Attack, admit nothing, deny everything” echoes throughout the scenes, showing Trump’s rise in New York’s elite circles.

Donald Trump’s legal threats against Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ prove false as election release takes shape

The trailer showcases Trump’s life in the fast lane, from attending glamorous parties with Maria Bakalova’s Ivana Trump to hyping up his real estate ventures. It balances moments of humor and tension, like when Cohn disapproves of Trump’s casual attitude at a business meeting or when Ivana quips, “Your face looks like an orange.”

Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump-Kamala Harris US Presidential debate

Premiering at Cannes in May, The Apprentice was later picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment for an October 11 release. The film has sparked controversy, with Trump’s camp issuing legal threats over its distribution. However, it is set to be a major player this awards season.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:51 pm IST

English cinema / World cinema

