‘The Apothecary Diaries’ announces Season 2 premiere, releases new teaser

Season 2 will feature a continuous two-cour broadcast, meaning the series will air for approximately six months without interruption

Published - October 23, 2024 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A key visual from ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Season 2

A key visual from ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: TOHO

Fans of The Apothecary Diaries can mark their calendars for January 10, 2025, when the second season of the popular anime premieres. The announcement came during the anime’s first-anniversary livestream on TOHO’s official YouTube channel, accompanied by a new teaser and key visuals.

Season 2 will feature a continuous two-cour broadcast, meaning the series will air for approximately six months without interruption. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream the new season, ensuring international fans can follow the story as it unfolds.

The anime, based on the light novels by Natsu Hyuuga and Touko Shino, follows the adventures of Maomao, a former apothecary sold into the emperor’s palace as a servant. Her sharp intellect and medical skills quickly earn the attention of Jinshi, a charming palace official, leading her to solve mysterious illnesses and rise within the imperial court.

Directed by Norihiko Naganuma (The Ancient Magus’ Bride), who also serves as the series composer, and assisted by Akinori Fudesaka (Tsuredure Children), the new season is produced by TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM.

