‘The Amateur’ trailer: Rami Malek is out for revenge in techy spy thriller

The film revolves around a CIA cryptographer, played by Malek, whose wife is killed in a terror attack in London, and who takes drastic steps to extract retribution

Updated - November 14, 2024 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rami Malek in ‘The Amateur’

Rami Malek in ‘The Amateur’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer for The Amateur, an espionage thriller starring Rami Malek, is here. Directed by Jame Hawes, the film revolves around a CIA cryptographer, played by Malek, whose wife is killed in a terror attack in London. Bent on revenge, he presses his agency for “mission-specific training,” switching roles from dweeby tech guy to devious field agent to pursue his wife’s killers.

Rachel Brosnahan, Holt McCallany, Jon Bernthal, Laurence Fishburne and others appear as key characters. Fishburne, once Neo’s trainer in the Matrix franchise, has put to raw-boned Malek through the paces in The Amateur.

“Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack,” reads a synopsis of The Amateur. “When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.”

Malek had earlier portrayed a computer whiz and hacker in the Netflix series Mr. Robot.

The Amateur is written by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli and is based on a novel by Robert Littell. It will release in American theatres on April 11, 2025.

Published - November 14, 2024 02:58 pm IST

English cinema

Top News Today

