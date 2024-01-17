January 17, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Decades ago, the resonant strains of ‘Jaya Jaya Priya Bharata Janayitri...’ filled the air during Independence and Republic Day celebrations, creating indelible memories for countless school children. Penned by the noted Devulapalli Krishna Sastry, this patriotic anthem was composed by his niece Vinjamuri Anasuya Devi. The musical masterpiece — a collaboration with her sister Vinjamuri Seetha in 1936 — not only secured a cherished place among patriotic tunes but also found itself in contention to become the national anthem, standing alongside the iconic “Jana Gana Mana.”

When Anasuya passed away at 99 in 2019, she left behind a rich legacy encompassing folk literature, songs, compositions, and notations for numerous folk tunes. Before passing in Houston, she expressed a desire for her life’s work to be documented. Her daughter, Seetha Ratnakar, a former producer with Doordarshan residing in Chennai, took up the responsibility after a push from Anil, husband of her elder sister and Kuchipudi dancer Rathna Papa. Drawing inspiration from Anasuya’s autobiography, Asamana Anasuya, released when she was 95, Seetha recorded her mother’s spoken memories. Despite her advanced age, Anasuya displayed remarkable memory, recounting anecdotes and incidents that shaped her life journey.

Era of folk tradition

In Hyderabad, Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy recently curated an exclusive screening of the documentary Asamana Anasuya. The documentary resonates with the illustrious era of Telugu folk and light music. Seetha reflects on the project’s inception, recalling how she embarked on the recording journey with an open mind, allowing the narratives of individuals connected to her mother to shape the narrative organically.

In the news Two years before her demise, Anasuya had publicly aired her grievance against Ilayaraja for using her song “Jaya Jaya Priya Bharati” in his 1986 Chiranjeevi-starrer Rakshasudu without duly crediting her for the music. The song ‘Mokkajonna Thotalo’ from the 1969 film Adrushtavantulu featuring Jayalalitha, was originally rendered by the Vinjamuri sisters over eight decades ago. Penned and composed by Konakalla Venkatratnam, an LP of this timeless piece was released in the 1970s. The music for the song ‘Bandenaka bandi katti’ from the 1979 film Maa Bhoomi directed by Gautam Ghose, was composed by Anasuya’s sister, Vinjamuri Seetha

The documentary weaves a rich tapestry of memories and connections as it unfolds. Eminent maestro late Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna affectionately refers to Anasuya as his elder sister, while singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam share recollections of Anasuya’s captivating folk tunes. These personal insights add depth and authenticity to the documentary, illuminating Anasuya’s profound influence on music and dance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seetha says it was after her mother’s passing that the impact of her legacy struck them, and they recognised the imperative to document and preserve the rich tapestry of their mother’s life. “This legacy deserves to be passed down to future generations. The documentary is a retrospective tribute and a testament to a life that left an indelible mark. We want to ensure that the essence of our mother’s journey endures for posterity.”

Prodigious talent

At age eight, Anasuya displayed an extraordinary gift for recognising the potential in songs sung by farm hands and workers at the road construction site during her travels between Kakinada, her hometown, and Pitapuram, her uncle’s town. Shares Seetha, “Neither the original singers nor my mother documented these songs in writing. However, my mother could swiftly transcribe musical notations and recall the lyrics, preserving the essence of the tunes she had heard from these singers. An extensive collection of folk, wedding, and special functions songs were born thus.

Promoting folk traditions in the face of a dominant musical genre like Carnatic music was a conscious effort by Anasuya, who started her classical training at five. The knowledge of ragas would enable her to infuse folk tunes with a sense of structure and melody. At the same time, her proficiency in gamakas would add the expressive ornamentations characteristic of Carnatic music.

Not without my harmonium

Anasuya was deeply passionate about playing the harmonium, to the extent that she chose to leave her job at All India Radio when the instrument was banned for recordings; shares her daughter Rathna, with whom Anasuya lived during the last years of her life. “Her attachment to the harmonium was so strong that my mother wished for her harmonium to be positioned near her head when she passed away.”

Captivated by the significant role the harmonium played in her mother’s life, Seetha decided to make the instrument the protagonist in her documentary. “I was looking for an elderly person to narrate the story, and I was unable to find a suitable voice,” says Seetha, who then took an unconventional route and chose to narrate the story from the harmonium’s point of view — a musical companion that had traversed a remarkable nine-decade journey with her mother. “In the harmonium, I found a protagonist, not just a musical apparatus but a symbolic emblem of my mother’s life, experiences, and musical passion.”

Facing challenges in expanding the audience for the documentary, Seetha acknowledges the hurdles. Initially, her inspiration stemmed from a personal connection with her mother, but as the project unfolded, she began to recognise its broader potential. Seetha now hopes that the film will gain recognition at the few film festivals it’s entered, believing this will pave the way for generating interest and successfully reaching a discerning audience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT