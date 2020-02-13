'Thattathin Marayathu', 'Premam', 'Charlie' and more: All about love at first sight, in new-age Malayalam cinema

Remember how Sudhi and Mini (Kunchacko Boban and Shalini) in Aniyathipravu fell in love at first glance, in a book store, while reaching for a copy of the same book Love and Love Only at the same time? That’s all it took for the film to capture the hearts of a generation of movie-goers. This Valentine’s Day, as hearts flutter with love everywhere, MetroPlus looks at a few scenes of love at first sight, from some new-age Malayalam films that celebrate romance ...

It’s destiny

Thattathin Marayathu

It’s as if Vinod (Nivin Pauly) was destined to collide with Aisha (Isha Talwar) that day on top of the staircase, knocking her down unconscious and straight into his heart. After all, a long time ago, when they were kids, he had said a heartfelt prayer for help to make Aisha his wife! As they say, when you want something, the universe conspires in helping you achieve it. And that’s exactly what his friends and even a few strangers like the friendly sub-inspector did to help Vinod win Aisha’s heart.

The eyes have it

Annayum Rasoolum

‘Annayum Rasoolum’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The eyes speak a thousand unsaid words of love in this film about star-crossed lovers. It stars Fahadh Faasil as Rasool, a taxi driver, and Andrea Jeremiah as the graceful Anna, a shop assistant, set in the backdrop of the grim neighbourhoods of Fort Kochi. During a local church festival, Rasool hides from a fight between his friends and a few local boys inside an altar. His heart is suddenly set on fire when Anna comes to light a candle at the altar. He engineers quite a few subsequent meetings but they barely exchange a word to each other. Instead, they open up their hearts through their eyes. The two soulmates run away together, overcoming religious and family opposition. However, Lady Luck is not on their side for long.

Giri to the rescue

Ohm Shanti Oshaana

‘Ohm Shanti Oshaana’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Lovable tomboy Pooja (Nazriya Nazim) falls for Giri (Nivin), head over heels, the moment he strides (or rather, slides down the water slide) to her rescue when she is being harassed by an anti-social guy. Bye-bye awkward teenage boyfriend! From then on, Pooja only has eyes for the macho Giri, swooning over him as he thunders across the countryside on his motorcyle. Little does she realise that it will take six years and a lot of growing up to conquer Giri’s heart.

Over the air waves

Bangalore Days

‘Bangalore Days’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

There are actually two love at first sight scenes in this romcom about three cousins. First up, Kuttan (Nivin), on his first ever flight, catches the eye of beautiful, half-Malayali airhostess Meenakshi (Isha Talwar), who helps him adjust his seatbelt. Sadly, that romance is all too brief thanks to Kuttan’s naivety and Meenakshi’s double-timing! The enduring one is when Aju (Dulquer Salmaan) is bowled over by RJ Sarah (Parvathy), after listening to her talk show. He makes a surprise visit to her studio and finds out that she is wheelchair-bound. That does not stop him from choosing to walk beside her for the rest of their lives.

The Malar effect

Premam

‘Premam’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Malar (Sai Pallavi), fresh-faced and freckles shining, walks up the steps of the college to where George (Nivin) and Co. are indulging in a bit of light-hearted teasing and she walks away with his tough-guy heart. George is gobsmacked by Malar and her Tamil accent. So what if Malar is the new guest lecturer in the college? As far as George is concerned she is the love of his life, colouring his soul with a million myriad hues. Their love is short-lived for reasons beyond his control. Malar becomes the one who got away, but never forgotten.

Kindred spirits

Charlie

‘Charlie’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After an engaging game of cat and mouse, Charlie (Dulquer Salmaan) and Tessa (Parvathy Thiruvothu) meet in person only at the very end of the film, of all places at the Thrissur Pooram, one of the biggest temple festivals of Kerala. However, as the movie progresses, we find that the souls of these two vagabonds found each other long before that meeting — in Charlie’s cluttered apartment in Fort Kochi that Tessa now rents, in the town’s alleyways and its people and high up in the misty tea estates of Idukki. No wonder Tessa is immediately drawn to Charlie amid the sea of humanity at the Pooram. That said, getting each other to reveal each other’s identities is not easy as it seems.

Old-world charm

Ennu Ninte Moideen

‘Ennu Ninte Moideen’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Moideen (Prithviraj) has long been in love with Kanchanamala (Parvathy), a college student and the daughter of family friends, in this real-life tale of true love, set in the 1960s and 70s. The connection is instant for Kanchanamala too when she observes the love shining in Moideen’s eyes through the rearview mirror of a bus that’s on its way to Kozhikode. She realises that it’s Moideen who has been sending her love letters and the duo are soon deeply in love, unwavering in the face of one obstacle after another. Lesson learned: Even death cannot separate true love.

Young love

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal

‘Thaneer Mathan Dinangal’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jaison (Mathew Thomas) is the newbie in class and Keerthy (Anaswara Rajan) is his classmate. Jaison is oblivious to girls until one fine day when he catches Keerthy bursting into laughter, while listening in on his conversation with a friend. Instantaneously, the youngster’s hormones are awakened and he finds himself brimming with puppy love for the lovely young woman, who is not afraid to speak her mind. As is often in the case of first love, it’s one-sided, much to Jaison’s dismay. Love, young or old, though, has a way of finding itself.

Love unrefined

Kumbalangi Nights

‘Kumbalangi Nights’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Apparently, Baby (Anna Ben) had a crush on her senior in school, the roughish Bobby (Shane Nigam) but chickens out before she expresses her feelings to him. Years later, Baby and her friend are in search of a fisherman who can expertly cast a net and up pops Bobby! Those old feelings for Bobby return with a vengeance and she is thrilled to find that he feels the same way. Bobby and his brothers are the poster boys for the unrefined and it’ll take a lot for them to measure up in the eyes of Shammi, Baby’s neurotic brother-in-law, the ‘man’ of the house.

As custom dictates

Ente Ummante Peru

‘Ente Ummante Peru’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

It’s a classic pennukanal scene (the custom of meeting a prospective bride) complete with tea and unniappam, where Hamid (Tovino Thomas) falls for the beautiful Sainaba (Sai Priya Deva), at first sight and wishes to marry her. Her family, though, is not on board given that he has no relatives to speak of and rejects the proposal.

The two meet later on and he is joyous when Sainaba reciprocates his feelings. That makes him all the more determined to find his long lost mother, to some surprising outcomes.