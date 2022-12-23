‘That ‘90s Show’ trailer: ‘That ‘70s Show’ reboot brings three generations together

December 23, 2022 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The trailer of the much-awaited That ‘90s Show, a reboot series of the popular sitcom from the ‘90s, That ‘70s Show, was released today.

As Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) gets ready to go shop for the kids, her cynical-as-ever husband Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) warns her not to feed the kids, because “that’s how it all started the first time.” To paraphrase Kitty, “They’re back, baby.” To much surprise of the fans, while the newer generation of kids — Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos — indulge in shenanigans that are known to happen at point Place, Wisconsin, they are joined by the original cast of That ‘70s Show. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama are appearing in special roles to see how these news kids fare.

The ten-episode series which is set to premiere on Netflix takes place in the summer of 1995. It follows Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman’s (Haverda) story during her visit to her grandparents, Kitty and Red. “When she arrives, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red,” reads the logline from Netflix.

That ‘70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are returning as creators, along with their daughter Lindsey Turner. Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh also executive produce.

That ’90s Show will premiere on Netflix on January, 19, 2023