‘That ‘90s Show’ Part 3 series review: More fun with the Point Place gang

Food, friends and nostalgia propped by good acting and writing makes sure this teen sitcom sequel works

Published - August 24, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber
A still from 'That '90s Show' 

A still from ‘That ‘90s Show’ 

So two things about That ‘90s Show Part 3 — one, it dropped two months ahead of its original October 24 date and two, Laura Prepon, who plays Donna, Leia’s (Callie Haverda) mum, has directed all eight episodes. The sequel to the super-popular That ‘70s Show that made stars of the cast including Topher Grace, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, is set 15 years after That ‘70s Show in 1995 and features the children of the original teenagers.

That ‘90s Show Part 3
Showrunner: Gregg Mettler
Cast: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Maxwell Acee Donovan
No. of episodes: 8
Duration: 24 minutes
Storyline: As the summer of 1996 draws to a close, there are life-changing events aplenty for Leia, her friends and family

Leia comes to stay with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) in Point Place, Wisconsin; just like her parents, she spends a ton of time in the basement with her new friends, including Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), her brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Nate’s best friend Jay (Mace Coronel), super smart Nikki (Sam Morelos) who was Nate’s girlfriend, and the tech savvy, sarcastic Ozzie (Reyn Doi).

‘That ‘90s Show’ Part 2 series review: Popular teen sitcom has joyfully become its own beastie

Season 2 ended with Red and Kitty going off to Paris leaving Leia in the care of Bob, (Don Stark), Leia’s grandfather and Donna’s father. Things go very wrong and Kitty is furious when she returns to find a big hole in the kitchen. After threatening not to show her holiday pictures, she relents and foists gazillion albums on the wilting Gwen and Nikki.

A still from ‘That ‘90s Show’ 

A still from ‘That ‘90s Show’ 

While Leia and Jay are ready to take their relationship to the next level, Nate regrets breaking off with Nikki and wants to do anything to get her back including taking the blame for the hole in the kitchen. When Jay’s older sister, Betsy (Kira Kosarin), returns from Spain, her presence drives a wedge between Jay and Nate.

The deja view: Why are there so many movie and TV prequels and reboots these days?

There is also a visit to a wrestling championship to get a belt signed, Leia’s education on the various uses that showerheads can be put to, Nikki and Ozzie finding new men (the latter with some help from Kitty and her belief in the personal column), a roaring trade in Beanie Babies, a visit from Gwen’s mostly absent dad, an R-rated movie, ‘Jungle Boogie’ with Red and Kitty discussing Royale De Cheese as Vince and Jules, an Indecent Proposal reenactment, and a Jay Leno imitation among other things.

The ‘90s references are slid in smoothly and the cast come together like a well-oiled machine. The laughs and music are agreeable and 24 minutes is just the right length to happily chomp down on these little laughs.

That ‘90s Show Part 3 is currently streaming on Netflix

