‘That ‘90s Show’ cancelled on Netflix after two season run

Netflix has canceled That ‘90s Show after two seasons, according to a post from star Kurtwood Smith. The sequel to the popular That ‘70s Show was initially released in January 2023, with its final installment, Part 3, dropping on August 22, 2023. Despite initial excitement and appearances by That ‘70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, the series struggled to gain a strong viewership.

After Part 2’s release in June, That ‘90s Show only briefly entered Netflix’s Top 10 list, and Part 3 failed to chart altogether. This led Netflix to pull the plug, citing the show’s inability to consistently attract a large audience. Smith, who reprised his role as Red Forman alongside Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty, confirmed the show’s fate on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude for the cast and crew, calling the show “full of heart” and hinting at the possibility of shopping it to other platforms.

That ‘90s Show was set in 1995, focusing on Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, played by Callie Haverda, as she spent the summer with her grandparents in Point Place. The show featured a new group of friends while bringing back beloved characters from the original series.

