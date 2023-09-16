ADVERTISEMENT

Tharun Bhascker’s crime comedy ‘Keedaa Cola’, presented by Rana Daggubati, announces its release date

September 16, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Actor-director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s Telugu crime comedy ‘Keeda Cola’, presented by Rana Daggubati, will arrive in theatres in November

The Hindu Bureau

Tharun Bhascker as a don in ‘the Telugu crime comedy ‘Keedaa Cola

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati will be presenting director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s new Telugu film Keedaa Cola, a wacky crime comedy with an ensemble cast led by veteran comic actor Brahmanandam. The film will arrive in theatres on November 3. Keedaa Cola is a much-anticipated film for those who have followed the journey of Tharun Bhascker who has cemented his position as a new-age storyteller in Telugu cinema.

Brahmanandam in ‘Keedaa Cola’

Tharun debuted as feature film director with the romance family drama Pelli Choopulu and later directed the buddy comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

Keedaa Cola is the maiden feature-length production of VG Sainma and will be presented by actor Rana Daggubati. The film will have eight primary characters played by Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu, Rag Mayur and Tharun Bhascker.

The crew includes cinematographer AJ Aaron, music composer Vivek Sagar, editor Upendra Varma and art director Ashish Teja Pulala. 

