‘Thappad’ director Anubhav Sinha ‘resigns’ from Bollywood

Thappad filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has announced that he’s ‘resigning’ from Bollywood.

He also posted that “Bollywood was” and “Hindi films will” implying that his frustration comes from the several problems associated with working in Bollywood.

Sinha posted, “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means.”

ENOUGH!!!

I hereby resign from Bollywood.

Whatever the fuck that means.

Sinha’s post was echoed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra as well, who wrote: “What’s Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I’ll always be.”

Sinha then retweeted Mishra’s post and also suggested to everyone that they go out of ‘Bollywood’, but will continue to work in the ‘Hindi film industry’ and make films.

Sinha also changed his Twitter name to ‘Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)’

The director is known for his films like Ra.One, Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad.