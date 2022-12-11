  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

‘Thankam’: First look of Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali starrer out

The film, which wrapped shooting in September, is written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Saheedh Aafath

December 11, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali in the poster of ‘Thankam’

Biju Menon, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali in the poster of ‘Thankam’ | Photo Credit: @Vineeth_Sree/Twitter

The first look of Thankam, the upcoming Malayalam language film starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles, was released by the makers on Saturday.

The film, which wrapped shooting in September, is written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Saheedh Aafath ( Theeram fame).

Thankam also stars Dileesh Pothan, and Girish Kulkarni. The film has cinematography by Gautham Sankar, editing by Kiran Das, and music composed by Bijibal.

The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran, and Dileesh Pothan under their banners, Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil & Friends.

Thankam is set for a release in 2023. A specific date of release is yet to be announced.

