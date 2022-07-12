‘Thank You’ trailer: Naga Chaitanya turns the clock in coming-of-age drama

Written and directed by Vikram K Kumar, the film is slated to hit screens on July 22

The trailer of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thank You was released today. The film is written and directed by Vikram K Kumar.

In the two-minute trailer, we see glimpses of a coming-of-age story in which a successful man looks back at his life with gratitude. As a highlight, the film also shows portions in which Chaitanya turns back time and features as a late teen.

The film also features Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Sai Sushanth Reddy in pivotal roles. With cinematography by PC Sreeram, the film has music scored by S Thaman.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Thank You is slated to hit screens on July 22.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is awaiting the release of the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which marks his Bollywood debut. The actor also has an untitled film with Venkat Prabhu and his maiden web series Dootha in the pipeline. Several reports have stated that the actor is in talks with filmmakers Rahul Sankrityan and Kishore Tirumala for subsequent projects.