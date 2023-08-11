‘Thank You For Coming’ to have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

August 11, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The makers of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, have announced that their coming-of-age comedy Thank You For Coming will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

As the only Hindi feature film to have a gala premiere this year at TIFF, the Karan Boolani directorial will have its premiere on 15th September 2023 at the Roy Thomson Hall. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

The rest of the cast includes Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi and Gautmik with cameos from Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to have its theatrical release worldwide on October 6.

Talking about the film, Rhea Kapoor shares, “It is a film for this generation and we feel extremely honoured to have the world premiere of our film at TIFF 2023. Even with its unconventional storyline and bold point of view, this movie is an out and out Bollywood entertainer, full of masti and music so it makes this selection that much sweeter! It is a film I am extremely proud of and we couldn’t have asked for a better kick-start. I’ve had the privilege to work with the most talented group of girls that have put their heart and soul into making this movie and we can not wait for the world to see what we have made.”

“I am genuinely thrilled to announce that our film, is set to grace the esteemed TIFF platform. This project holds a special place in my heart, and I am eagerly anticipating the moment when I can present it to a discerning global audience. The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious festival is an absolute honour, and I am awaiting the feedback and reception it garners.” Says Ektaa R Kapoor.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Thank You For Coming is said to be the story of Kanika Kapoor, a single girl in her thirties, and her quest for true love and pleasure.

