‘Thangalaan’: Vikram’s film with Pa Ranjith gets new release date

January 16, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Pa Ranjith's film Thangalaan, starring Vikram, will be released globally in cinemas in April, the makers have announced. Reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining, the film was previously scheduled to hit the screens on January 26.

Thangalaan is backed by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green production house. Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles.

GV Prakash has scored the music for the film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith’s previous film was the romantic musical drama Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. The filmmaker is also set to direct a sequel to his sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai.

