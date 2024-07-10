GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thangalaan’ trailer: A shimmering Vikram searches for gold in Pa Ranjith’s period actioner

The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in pivotal roles

Published - July 10, 2024 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Thangalaan’ 

A still from ‘Thangalaan’  | Photo Credit: @jungleemusictamil/YouTube

Sorcery, hallucinations and exploitation of labour are some of the many themes Pa Ranjith teases us with in the latest trailer of his much-awaited film with Vikram, Thangalaan. The makers of the film took to social media to share the film’s trailer.

‘Thangalaan’, a period film about displaced Tamils

In the trailer, Ranjith introduces us to the film’s primary characters as we witness their trials and tribulations in their quest to find gold.

Thangalaan, which has been in the making since 2022, is said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India. Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

‘Chiyaan’ Vikram transforms into ‘Thangalaan’ in a birthday tribute video from the makers

Produced by KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green Films, the film is written by Ranjith along with Tamil Praba. Thangalaan the film is set to release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Watch the trailer of Thangalaan here:

