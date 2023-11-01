‘Thangalaan’ teaser: Vikram is the ‘Son of Gold’ in Pa Ranjith’s intense drama

November 01, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

The teaser of Thangalaan, actor Vikram’s much-anticipated film with director Pa Ranjith, was released by the makers today. The film is set to release in theatres on January 26, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

“As myth leads to history, as greed leads to destruction, as blood wars lead to liberty, rises the son of gold,” says the 90-second teaser of Thangalaan, showing glimpses into what seems to be the story of a tribal leader’s fight against those plotting to take away their land to mine gold. The film is said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India. Surprisingly, the teaser also hints at a few fantasy elements that are in store.

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay. Thangalaan is produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.

