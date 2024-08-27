GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thangalaan’ star Vikram calls incidents of crime against women ‘disgusting’

On the back of the Justice Hema Committee report that has rocked the Malayalam film industry, actor Vikram emphasised women’s safety, and condemned crimes against women

Published - August 27, 2024 11:43 am IST

PTI
Actor Vikram and director PA Ranjith during the promotion of the film Thangalaan in Mumbai, Monday (August 26, 2024).

Actor Vikram and director PA Ranjith during the promotion of the film Thangalaan in Mumbai, Monday (August 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Women need to feel safe at any odd hours or place and the onus is on men to give them their space, said Tamil star Vikram, who termed the recent incidents of crime against women in the country "disgusting".

The 58-year-old actor's remarks come in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata and the Justice Hema Committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema.

"All women need to feel protected. They should be able to walk the streets at 3.00 in the morning and feel they can walk, go home, and that nobody will do anything. They must feel that every man is there to protect them, to give them their space. It's disgusting what's happening," Vikram told PTI.

The actor, whose Tamil film Thangalaan is releasing in North India with the Hindi version arriving in theatres on Friday, said he has often wondered about tackling the issue of women's safety in his films.

“We get affected by most things that happen... I’ve always thought that if I was creative, would I address it more in my movies? Will I do something?” he said.

Vikram said perhaps inspiration needs to be drawn from Thangalaan director Pa Ranjith whose films' recurrent theme is about changing the entire system.

"It’s something that I’m trying to figure out. ‘What do we do? What does the nation needs to do? Do we start young? Do we start inculcating these things in children?’ As Pa Ranjith says, ‘Change the whole system and start from scratch’," he added.

The Justice Hema Committee report, released on August 19, details the power nexus in the Malayalam cinema industry and lays bare the multiple levels of exploitation faced by women in it. The Kerala government-appointed panel to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality was constituted after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep.

Set against the backdrop of the Kolar gold mines of Karnataka in the 19th century, the film released globally in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on September 6.

According to the makers, Thangalaan is nearing the Rs 100 crore-mark at the worldwide box office. Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Daniel Caltagirone round out the cast of the film, produced by Studio Green.

