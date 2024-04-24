ADVERTISEMENT

Thandiwe Newton boards season two cast of Netflix's 'Wednesday'

April 24, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The star joins Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome and Jamie McShane in the show

PTI

Thandiwe Newton | Photo Credit: @thandiwenewton/Instagram

British star Thandiwe Newton has joined the cast for the second season of Netflix's Wednesday. The Westworld star joins Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome and Jamie McShane in the show, which is based on the characters originally invented by Charles Addams.

The details of her character have been kept under wraps, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Recently, Steve Buscemi boarded the show for the upcoming second season.

Wednesday follows the adventures and exploits of Wednesday Addams (Ortega), who is forced to enrol at Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her previous high school. Upon her entrance into the school, Wednesday develops her own psychic powers and becomes quickly embroiled in a murder mystery scheme that forces her to unearth secrets from the Academy and from her parents' past.

The show is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton had executive produced and directed four episodes of the first season, which came out in November 2022 and became one of the most watched titles on Netflix.

Newton is also known for her work in films such as Mission: Impossible 2, Crash and The Pursuit of Happyness.

