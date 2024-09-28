ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thandakaaranyam’: First look of ‘Gundu’ director’s next, produced by Pa Ranjith, out

Published - September 28, 2024 05:24 pm IST

The film stars Kalaiyarasan, Dinesh, Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Bala Saravanan

The Hindu Bureau

Pa Ranjith, Athiyan Athirai, and the first look poster of ‘Thandakaaranyam | Photo Credit: @AthiyanAthirai/Twitter

We had previously reported that Thandakaaranyam is the title of filmmaker-producer Pa Ranjith’s production banner Neelam Productions’ next and the film will be helmed by Athiyan Athirai, who helmed 2019’s critically-acclaimed Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu.

The makers of the film have now released the first look featuring Kalaiyarasan and Attakathi Dinesh who are fresh from the success of Vaazhai and Lubber Pandhu respectively. Ranjith took to X to share the first look posters.

Thandakaaranyam also features Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Bala Saravanan.

The film has cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja, editing by Selva RK, and art by T Ramalingam. With music scored by Justin Prabhakaran, Thandakaaranyam is produced by Neelam Productions in association with Learn and Teach Production by Ranjith, S Sai Devanand and S Sai Venkateswaran. More details on the film, including its release date, are expected to be announced soon.

‘Lubber Pandhu’ movie review: Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh hit it out of the park with this wholesome entertainer

Kalaiyarasan was recently seen in Mari Selvaraj’sVaazhai co-starring Ponvel, Raghul, Nikhila Vimal and Dhivya Duraisamy. On the other hand, Dinesh’s last release was the critically acclaimed Lubber Pandhu. Directed by debutant director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film also stars Harish Kalyan, Swasika and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy.

