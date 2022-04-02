Thaman S | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

April 02, 2022 13:13 IST

In a freewheeling conversation, Thaman S discusses the evolution of his music and how he has come full circle composing for director Shankar’s new film starring Ram Charan

Nearly two decades after he debuted as an actor in director Shankar’s Boys, Thaman is composing music for the director’s next film starring Ram Charan.

Thaman, who has hit a purple patch and is winning appreciation for his chartbuster compositions for star-studded Telugu films, says in a lighter vein, “Rahman sir told me on April 1, last year, that Shankar sir wants me to compose for his new film; I thought it was a joke.” One of the busiest composers today, Thaman took time out for this interview on the sidelines of donating the special edition of ‘The Sportstar’ to a government school in Hyderabad.

When the ensemble cast of Boys required an actor who knew to play the drums, Rahman suggested Thaman who was part of his team. Since then, Thaman had been in touch with Shankar and recalls how the director would ask him to get off the stage when others danced, “he would ask me to not spoil it. I was a bad dancer.”

Thaman had been nervous about composing for Shankar’s film. “But he made it easy for me and we completed five songs, there is one more to go.” The director told him that this was the fastest music composition for any of his films.

Lost in the jungle

Talking of quick compositions, Thaman reveals that ‘Butta Bomma’ of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was composed in 15 minutes. There are other films for which it took months to arrive at the music and sound. He cites the example of Bheemla Nayak. Thaman was at sea for six months, experimenting with beats. “Once the title Bheemla Nayak was locked, it somehow fell in place.” The brief was “to sound like a good music band that got lost in the jungles.”

Thaman in the promotional video of ‘Bheemla Nayak’

He did away with the regular pallavi-charanam format and let the rhythmic beats flow. “I started as a drummer, so rhythm comes to me easily and I blend in different percussions.” Thaman used a range of instruments for the film, including Persian drums.

Soon, Thaman will head to London to work with the philharmonic orchestra for the background score of Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu.

There are more international collaborations. “In June, we will be recording in Hans Zimmer’s studio for Godfather. The audio company is working on finalising an international singer, perhaps Beyonce, for a song. With Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi coming together, it has to be special.”

Thaman’s roster includes the sports drama Ghani starring Varun Tej, director Vikram Kumar’s Thank You starring Naga Chaitanya and Pawan Kalyan’s untitled film, which will be a remake of Samuthirakani’s Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, with dialogues and screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas.

There was a time when Thaman worked on one film at a time. Today, he navigates between projects, “I am enjoying this phase.”

The turnaround

Though he has been composing since 2009, a turnaround in his approach to music happened with the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. “ Bhaagamathie, Mahanubhavudu and Tholi Prema marked the beginning of the second phase of my career. But everything changed for the better with my first collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas for Aravinda Sametha… His suggestions made me pay more attention to the story and screenplay and compose music that complements the narrative.”

Channeling grief Thaman picks the ‘Peniviti’ song from Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava as his most favourite. He lost his father young and remembers, “My mother went through a lot of grief. I think I channelled some of that grief into composing the song.” Written by Ramajogayya Sastry and sung by Kaala Bhairava, the song was widely appreciated. Elaborating on what makes composing for Trivikram Srinivas films special, Thaman says, “The songs in his films work as a musical version of his dialogues. When we begin working, we do not talk about how many million clicks we can get. The focus is on making music that almost hugs the narrative.”

The learning curve grew with the duo’s next collaboration Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which paved the way for Shankar to sign Thaman: “Shankar was impressed with how my music had grown. He has known me since the time I did faltu music.”

Thaman can veer from high pitched beats for Akhanda to a melodious score for a romance like Radhe Shyam. “I used aghora chants and mantras for Akhanda; the film had nine action sequences and heavy dialogues; the music had to match that tempo. Radhe Shyam was my way of paying back my gratitude to UV Creations that gave me a break with Mahanubhavudu and Bhaagamathie. I did not take remuneration, they paid for the musicians and the orchestra.”

Thaman mentions how filmmakers are eager to have melodies along the lines of ‘Samajavaragamana’. And hence ‘Antha ishtam’ in Bheemla Nayak and ‘Kalaavathi’ in Sarkaru…

The promotional game

Sid Sriram and Thaman in the ‘Kalaavathi’ video

The trend of music composers and singers featuring in the promotional video began with ‘Samajavaragamana’ and has continued with ‘Bheemla Nayak’ title song and ‘Kalaavathi’. “It was Trivikram’s idea. He wanted me and Sid Sriram to feature in the ‘Samajavaragamana’ video.” The promotional video became a rage among film music lovers and audio companies were quick to see the writing on the wall. “These videos work well for promotions in the digital era. Companies are willing to shell out around ₹35 lakh for a good video,” Thaman discloses.

Despite his hectic schedule, Thaman always finds time for cricket. “Cricket is a passion and a stressbuster,” he says, signing off.