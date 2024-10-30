ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna to headline Maddock Films’ new horror-comedy

Published - October 30, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Directed by ‘Munjya’ maker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and the title poster of ‘Thama’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the massive success of Stree 2 and Munjyathis year, production banner Maddock Films is all set to expand its horror-comedy universe with Thama, an upcoming film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ADVERTISEMENT

The banner announced the news with a promo video on its X account. The description calls the film “a love story — unfortunately a bloody one!”

Maddock Films developing movie series based on ‘Arabian Nights’, shares 15-film slate

Notably, Thama was previously called Vampires of Vijay Nagar, and was part of Maddock’s previously announced’s 15-film slate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Munjya-maker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film has a screenplay written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara. Other details regarding the film’s crew remain unknown at the moment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Produced by Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is set to release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Maddock Films has been winning audiences with its horror-comedy universe, which was kicked off with the Amar Kaushik-directed Stree. Maddock and Amar followed it up with the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya in 2022. The universe’s popularity reached an all-time high this year with two back-to-back blockbusters, Stree 2 and Munjya.

In fact, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 has broken multiple box office records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year as of now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US