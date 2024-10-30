GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna to headline Maddock Films’ new horror-comedy

Directed by ‘Munjya’ maker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles

Published - October 30, 2024 12:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and the title poster of ‘Thama’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and the title poster of ‘Thama’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the massive success of Stree 2 and Munjyathis year, production banner Maddock Films is all set to expand its horror-comedy universe with Thama, an upcoming film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The banner announced the news with a promo video on its X account. The description calls the film “a love story — unfortunately a bloody one!”

Maddock Films developing movie series based on ‘Arabian Nights’, shares 15-film slate

Notably, Thama was previously called Vampires of Vijay Nagar, and was part of Maddock’s previously announced’s 15-film slate.

Directed by Munjya-maker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film has a screenplay written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara. Other details regarding the film’s crew remain unknown at the moment.

Produced by Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is set to release in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Maddock Films has been winning audiences with its horror-comedy universe, which was kicked off with the Amar Kaushik-directed Stree. Maddock and Amar followed it up with the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya in 2022. The universe’s popularity reached an all-time high this year with two back-to-back blockbusters, Stree 2 and Munjya.

In fact, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 has broken multiple box office records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year as of now.

