‘Thallumaala’ director Khalid Rahman’s next announced

May 03, 2024

Khalid Rahman, the director of the blockbuster Malayalam film Thallumaala, has announced his next. The yet-to-be titled film has Premalu star Naslen K Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, and Anagha Ravi in important roles.

Produced by Khalid Rahman, Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Sudeesh Kannachery, the movie is touted to be a sports drama. Khalid Rahman has written the film. Jimshi Khalid, Rahman’s regular collaborator, will handle the cinematography.

The film also stars Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik and Nanda Nishanth. Vishnu Vijay, whose music for Premaluwas a huge success, is reuniting with Khalid Rahman as the composer after Thallumaala.

ALSO READ:‘Thallumaala’ movie review: Tovino Thomas stars in all-out fight fest, with the depth of a social media reel

Meanwhile, Khalid Rahman played the role of a driver in the Malayalam record-breaking blockbuster Manjummel Boys. The survival thriller will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5, 2024. Naslen, who earned praises for his performance in the romantic comedy Premalu, will be seen in the film’s sequel, to be directed by Girish AD.

