ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thalavan’ trailer: It’s cop vs cop in Biju Menon, Asif Ali’s investigative thriller

Published - May 15, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Directed by Jis Joy, the film has a screenplay written by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakkattu

The Hindu Bureau

Asif Ali, Biju Menon in a still from ‘Thalavan’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller, Thalavan, starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Directed by Jis Joy, the film was earlier announced to release on May 24, however, neither the trailer video nor the video description mentions any release date as of now.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows Biju, a short-tempered cop, and Asif, an idealistic cop, working to solve a murder case. As expected, tensions rise between them as one feels his experience is being questioned while the other believes in doing things as per the book. Meanwhile, the case they’re trying to solve only gets trickier as days go by.

‘Thundu’ movie review: Biju Menon’s drama runs out of ideas to stay engrossing

Thalavan also stars Anusree, Miya, Dileesh Pothan, Kottayam Nazeer, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Jaffer Idukki, Joji Mundakayam, Sujith Shanker, Renjit Shekar, Sabumon Abdusamad, Ansal Palluruthy, Tessa, Dinesh Prabhakar, Anuroop, Nandan Unni and Bilas Chandrahasan among others. The film has a screenplay written by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakkattu.

ALSO READ:Biju Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in ‘Rorschach’ maker’s next

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With music scored by Deepak Dev, the film has cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Sooraj ES. Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian are producing the film under their Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios banners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US