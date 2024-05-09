ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thalavan’, starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali, gets a release date

Updated - May 09, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 05:43 pm IST

The film is touted to be an investigative thriller, with actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan set to play an important role in it

The Hindu Bureau

Biju Menon, Asif Ali in ‘Thalavan’. | Photo Credit: thalavan_movie/Instagram

Thalavan, starring Biju Menon and Asif Ali, has locked its release date. The film, directed by Jis Joy, is set to release on May 24.

The makers took to Instagram to announce the release date. The film is touted to be an investigative thriller, with actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan set to play an important role in it.

Anusree and Miya are the female leads of the movie. Thalavan also has actors Kottayam Nazeer, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Joji K John, Dinesh, Anuroop, Nandan Unni and Bilas in it.

Thalavan is written by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakattu. Sharan Velayudhan is the cinematographer while Sooraj ES is the editor. Deepak Dev has composed the music for the movie.

