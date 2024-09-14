‘Thalapathy 69’: Vijay’s last film, helmed by H Vinoth, announced; release date fixed

In what might come as a bittersweet moment for fans of Vijay, the actor’s 69th film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, has been officially announced. The film will reportedly be Vijay’s last outing before he gets into fulltime politics.

The untitled film will be helmed by H Vinoth known for directing Sathuranga Vettai, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Valimai. Thalapathy 69 will be bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana of the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, the banner behind Kannada films like Toxic, the highly anticipated project starring Yash and KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja.

Announcing the project, the makers released a poster with a caption that reads, “The torch bearer of democracy arriving soon.” The film, co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK, is set to hit the screens on October 2025. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film. Thalapathy 69 is likely to be a political drama.

Earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay’s latest film, GOAT/The Greatest of All Time, is currently running in theatres. Released on September 5 and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action drama is the highest grossing Tamil film of 2024 so far, as per the production house AGS Entertainment.

