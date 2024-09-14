GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thalapathy 69’: Vijay’s last film, helmed by H Vinoth, announced; release date fixed

Produced by KVN Productions along with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N K, the Vijay-H Vinoth film will release in 2025

Updated - September 14, 2024 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 69’, the film will reportedly be actor Vijay’s last outing before he gets into fulltime politics

In what might come as a bittersweet moment for fans of Vijay, the actor’s 69th film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, has been officially announced. The film will reportedly be Vijay’s last outing before he gets into fulltime politics.

From Vadapalani to Vikravandi: Vijay’s transformation from celluloid hero to party chief

The untitled film will be helmed by H Vinoth known for directing Sathuranga Vettai, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Valimai. Thalapathy 69 will be bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana of the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, the banner behind Kannada films like Toxic, the highly anticipated project starring Yash and KD - The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja.

Announcing the project, the makers released a poster with a caption that reads, “The torch bearer of democracy arriving soon.” The film, co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK, is set to hit the screens on October 2025. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film. Thalapathy 69 is likely to be a political drama.

ALSO READ:‘The Greatest of All Time’ movie review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

Earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay’s latest film, GOAT/The Greatest of All Time, is currently running in theatres. Released on September 5 and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action drama is the highest grossing Tamil film of 2024 so far, as per the production house AGS Entertainment.

Published - September 14, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.