‘Thalapathy 69’: Priyamani, Gautham Menon, Mamitha Baiju on board Vijay-H Vinoth film

The makers of Thalapathy 69, Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film with director H Vinoth, have been announcing their star cast over the last couple of days, and now, the latest is that actors Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju (of Premalu fame) have joined the ensemble cast.

The production banner backing the film, the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, took to their official X account to announce the news.

This comes just after the makers announced the casting of veteran Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Vijay’s Beast co-star Pooja Hegde in the film.

Thalapathy 69, likely to be a political drama, will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s fifth collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo. Members of the technical crew are yet to be announced.

Thalapathy 69 is produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. The film is set to hit the screens on October 2025.

The buzz around the film has skyrocketed as Vijay announced that this will be his last outing before he gets into full-time politics. Earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

