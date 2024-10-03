GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Thalapathy 69’: Priyamani, Gautham Menon, Mamitha Baiju on board Vijay-H Vinoth film

This comes just after the makers announced the casting of veteran Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Vijay’s ‘Beast’ co-star Pooja Hegde in the film

Published - October 03, 2024 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Posters announcing the casting of Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju in ‘Thalapathy 69’

Posters announcing the casting of Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju in ‘Thalapathy 69’ | Photo Credit: X/KVN Productions

The makers of Thalapathy 69, Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film with director H Vinoth, have been announcing their star cast over the last couple of days, and now, the latest is that actors Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju (of Premalu fame) have joined the ensemble cast.

The production banner backing the film, the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, took to their official X account to announce the news.

‘The Greatest of All Time’: Makers of Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ call it ‘the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year’

This comes just after the makers announced the casting of veteran Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Vijay’s Beast co-star Pooja Hegde in the film.

Thalapathy 69, likely to be a political drama, will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s fifth collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo. Members of the technical crew are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ:‘The Greatest of All Time’ movie review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

Thalapathy 69 is produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. The film is set to hit the screens on October 2025.

From Vadapalani to Vikravandi: Vijay’s transformation from celluloid hero to party chief

The buzz around the film has skyrocketed as Vijay announced that this will be his last outing before he gets into full-time politics. Earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Published - October 03, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.