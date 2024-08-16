ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thalapathy 69’: Director H Vinoth confirms helming Vijay’s last film before actor’s political plunge

Updated - August 16, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 02:15 pm IST

An official confirmation on ‘Thalapathy 69’ is expected to be announced soon

The Hindu Bureau

Director H Vinoth and Vijay

Actor Vijay’s last film will be with director H Vinoth before his political entry. The Sathuranga Vettai director confirmed it in a recent interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

H Vinoth on ‘Thunivu’: Doing an ‘Ajith Kumar film’ is easy as he gives a free hand to directors

At an award show in Chennai, the director shared the news and added that it will “200 percent be a Thalapathy film”. Vijay, who recently floated his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, had earlier announced that his 69th film will be his last one.

When questioned if the new film will be on politics, Vinoth said that Vijay had asked for it to be a commercial entertainer that people across age groups and political parties can watch. He also said the film will “not be against any political party or politician but a light-hearted entertainer”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinoth is known for helming Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and three films with Ajith — Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and Thunivu. Speaking about Ajith and Vijay, Vinoth called Ajith an “abstract thinking individual” while Vijay a “simple thinking individual”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Vijay turns 50: Makers of ‘GOAT’ celebrate with action-packed glimpse

An official confirmation on Thalapathy 69 is expected to be announced soon. Interestingly, Vinoth was supposed to team up with Kamal Haasan for a film. It’s rumoured that the film will be done after the Vijay starrer.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s 68th film is The Greatest of All Time with Venkat Prabhu. GOAT, also starring Prabhudheva, Prashanth, Sneha and Laila, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5 this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US