‘Thalapathy 69’: Director H Vinoth confirms helming Vijay’s last film before political plunge

An official confirmation on Thalapathy 69 is expected to be announced soon

Updated - August 16, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director H Vinoth and Vijay

Director H Vinoth and Vijay

Actor Vijay’s last film will be with director H Vinoth before his political entry. The Sathuranga Vettai director confirmed it in a recent interaction.

H Vinoth on ‘Thunivu’: Doing an ‘Ajith Kumar film’ is easy as he gives a free hand to directors

At an award show in Chennai, the director shared the news and added that it will “200 per cent be a Thalapathy film”. Vijay, who recently floated his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, had earlier announced that his 69th film will be his last one.

When questioned if the new film will be on politics, Vinoth said that Vijay had asked for it to be a commercial entertainer that people across age groups and political parties can watch. He also said the film will “not be against any political party or politician but a light-hearted entertainer”.

Vinoth is known for helming Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and three films with Ajith — Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and Thunivu. Speaking about Ajith and Vijay, Vinoth called Ajith an “abstract thinking individual” while Vijay a “simple thinking individual”.

Vijay turns 50: Makers of ‘GOAT’ celebrate with action-packed glimpse

An official confirmation on Thalapathy 69 is expected to be announced soon. Interestingly, Vinoth was supposed to team up with Kamal Haasan for a film. It’s rumoured that the film will be done after the Vijay starrer.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s 68th film is The Greatest of All Time with Venkat Prabhu. GOAT, also starring Prabhudheva, Prashanth, Sneha and Laila, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5 this year.

