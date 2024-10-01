ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol on board Vijay’s final outing, helmed by H Vinoth

Published - October 01, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Details regarding the rest of the cast are expected to be announced in the upcoming days

The Hindu Bureau

Vijay; poster announcing Bobby Deol’s casting in ‘Thalapathy 69’ | Photo Credit: Instagram/@actorvijay and X/KVN Productions

We had previously reported that Tamil superstar Vijay is teaming up with filmmaker H Vinoth for his next film, which will be his last outing before he gets into full-time politics. Now, the makers of the film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69, have announced that Hindi superstar Bobby Deol has joined the cast of the film.

The production banner backing the film, the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, took to their official X account to announce the news. Details regarding the rest of the cast are expected to be announced in the upcoming days.

Thalapathy 69, likely to be a political drama, will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s fifth collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Thalapathy 69 is produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. The film is set to hit the screens on October 2025.

Earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay’s latest film, GOAT/The Greatest of All Time, is currently running in theatres. Released on September 5 and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action drama is the highest grossing Tamil film of 2024 so far, as per the production house AGS Entertainment.

