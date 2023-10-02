‘Thalapathy 68’: Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film goes on floors

October 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has gone on floors. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, the film is produced by Kalapathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment.

Venkat Prabhu posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the film has gone on floors, and all the updates related to the film will be posted after the release of Leo, Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Leo also stars Gautam Menon, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and others. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director of the film.

The trailer of Leo is set to come out on October 5, and the highly-anticipated film will hit the screens on October 19. Venkat Prabhu’s previous film was Custody, a cop drama that failed to succeed at the box office. Thalapathy 68 is AG’s 25th production venture, and second collaboration with Vijay after Bigil.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.