‘Thalapathy 67’: Trisha, Vijay reunite after 14 years for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film

February 01, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

It’s official! Actor Trisha will play the female lead in Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy 67. The film marks the fifth collaboration between Trisha and Vijay after Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

Seven Screen Studios, the producers of Thalapathy 67, posted a one-minute mash-up of scenes of Vijay and Trisha from their earlier movies to announce the news.

“After 14 years, Get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again,” read the caption.

“Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead,” said Trisha in a statement to Seven Screen.

Trisha is the latest in the slew of casting announcements the team have been making since yesterday. Arjun, Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin round out the cast of the film.

Thalapathy 67 has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially due to the speculation that the film is a part of Lokesh’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU,’ which was established in Kaithi and Vikram. Further, this is Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, which was one of Tamil cinema’s biggest theatrical hits post-pandemic.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Thalapathy 67 is currently in production and, as per reports from yesterday, the cast and crew have flown to Kashmir for shooting. Reports stated earlier that the film could have a Deepavali release this year.

Other technicians who are part of the film include DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Philomin Raj and choreographer Dinesh