‘Thalapathy 67’: Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand join Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film

January 31, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

As per reports from earlier today, the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’ have flown to Kashmir for shooting

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjay Dutt and Priya Anand | Photo Credit: @duttsanjay/Instagram (left); Karthik Srinivasan (right)

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Priya Anand have joined the cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated film with Vijay, which is tentatively called Thalapathy 67.

The film’s producers Seven Screen Studios announced the news on their Twitter handle.

Sanjay, in a statement to the producers, said that he is thrilled to be part of the film. “When I heard the one-liner of Thalapathy67, I knew in that exact moment that I had to be a part of this film and I’m thrilled to start this journey.”

Thrilled to be a part of Thalapathy67! Looking forward to working with such an incredible cast and crew,” said Priya in a statement posted by Seven Screen Studios.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Thalapathy 67 is currently in production. As per reports from earlier today, the cast and crew have flown to Kashmir for shooting. Reports stated earlier that the film could have a Deepavali release this year.

Other technicians on board include DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Philomin Raj and choreographer Dinesh. Other cast members are set to be announced soon.

Thalapathy 67 has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially due to the speculation that the film is a part of Lokesh’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU,’ which was established in Kaithi and Vikram. Further, this is Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after Master, which was one of Tamil cinema’s biggest theatrical hits post-pandemic.

