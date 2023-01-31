HamberMenu
‘Thalapathy 67’: Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy join Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film

More updates regarding the film’s cast are expected to be announced soon on social media

January 31, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sandy Master

Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sandy Master | Photo Credit: The Hindu/mansoor_alikhan_offl (Instagram)/iamsandy_off(Instagram)

The makers of Thalapathy 67, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited next with Vijay, have been making a slew of announcements today. Earlier today, Seven Screen Studio announced that actors Priya Anand and Sanjay Dutt are a part of the film. The latest is that actor-choreographer Sandy, actor-filmmaker Mysskin, and actor Mansoor Ali Khan are also part of the film.

“This is a special feeling and very new to see myself as an actor in the most prestigious project #Thalapathy67 directed by our dear Lokesh Kanagaraj. Words can’t express how excited I am to be sharing the screen space with our one and only Thalapathy Vijay sir,” said Sandy Master in a statement to Seven Screen.

Mysskin, who worked in Vijay’s 2002 film Youth, said “21 years ago, I worked as an associate director for Vijay’s film; the one thing that hasn’t changed in all these years is the bond that we share. This excites me more and especially because of the mutual love and respect that Lokesh & I have. I’m eagerly waiting to see you all in the theatres with Thalapathy 67,” said Mysskin in a statement.

“I’ve also joined the cast. Lokesh, may you clamour and rise with Thalapathy 67. See you soon on the big screen, folks,” said Mansoor in a statement.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s casting has come as a surprise to many. Interestingly, Lokesh had previously stated that Mansoor was the first choice to play the lead role in Kaithi before actor Karthi came on board. Notably, Lokesh’s 2022 film Vikram referenced the video song of ‘ Chakku Chakku’ from Mansoor’s 1995 film Asuran.

Thalapathy 67 has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially due to the speculation that the film is a part of Lokesh’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU,’ which was established in  Kaithi and  Vikram. Further, this is Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after  Master, which was one of Tamil cinema’s biggest theatrical hits post-pandemic.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy,  Thalapathy 67 is currently in production and, as per reports from earlier today, the cast and crew have flown to Kashmir for shooting. Reports stated earlier that the film could have a Deepavali release this year.

Other technicians who are part of the film include DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Philomin Raj and choreographer Dinesh. Other cast members are set to be announced soon.

