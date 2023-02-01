ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thalapathy 67’: Arjun, Gautham Menon join Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj film

February 01, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin were the other actors who were announced to be part of the cast

The Hindu Bureau

Arjun and Gautham Vasudev Menon | Photo Credit: (left) @arjunsarjaa/Instagram; (right) Special Arrangement

Fans of Tamil superstar Vijay and star filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj were in for a treat yesterday as the makers of the much-anticipated Thalapathy 67 made a slew of casting announcements yesterday. Seven Screen Studio announced that actors Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt,Mansoor Ali Khan, actor-choreographer Sandy, and actor-filmmaker Mysskin are part of the film.

Late in the evening, they also announced that actor Arjun and actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon are also part of the cast.

In a statement to Seven Screen Studios, Gautham said, “Rubbing shoulders with the best in the industry, except this time in front of the camera. Happy to be part of the Thalapathy 67.”

“Boarding a mighty ship navigated and commanded by a fantabulous captain. TIME TO ROARRRR,” said Arjun in his statement.

Thalapathy 67 has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially due to the speculation that the film is a part of Lokesh’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU,’ which was established in  Kaithi and Vikram. Further, this is Lokesh’s second film with Vijay after  Master, which was one of Tamil cinema’s biggest theatrical hits post-pandemic.

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy,  Thalapathy 67 is currently in production and, as per reports from yesterday, the cast and crew have flown to Kashmir for shooting. Reports stated earlier that the film could have a Deepavali release this year.

Other technicians who are part of the film include DOP Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Philomin Raj and choreographer Dinesh. More announcements about the film are expected to be out soon.

