‘Thalapathy 65’: Vijay teams up with Sun Pictures and director Nelson

Vijay with Kalanithi Maran and director Nelson

10 December 2020 17:14 IST

Sun Pictures had earlier produced ‘Sarkar’in 2018, which turned out to be a massive success for the production house

Actor Vijay’s next film after the release of Master will be Thalapathy 65, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the project.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Sun Pictures had earlier produced Vijay’s Sarkar in 2018, which turned out to be a massive success for the production house.

Advertising

Advertising

Director Nelson saw success with his debut venture, the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila and is awaiting the release of Doctor which features Sivakarthikeyan.

A short video on social media shows Vijay meeting Nelson and producer Kalanithi Maran, along with a montage that indicates the film will likely be an action-thriller.

Vijay’s Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj continues to wait for a theatrical release, after the team turned down an offer from an OTT platform.