‘Thalapathy 65’: Pooja Hegde cast as Vijay’s co-star

The action-thriller is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and produced by Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the project

Actor Vijay’s next film has cast Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The actress will return to Tamil cinema after her debut in Mugamoodi (2012).

Since then, Pooja has been part of blockbusters like Mahrishi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She also has films like Radhe Shyam, Cirkus and Acharya in the pipeline.

Sun Pictures had earlier produced Vijay’s Sarkar in 2018, which turned out to be a massive success for the production house.

Director Nelson saw success with his debut venture, the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila and is awaiting the release of Doctor which features Sivakarthikeyan.