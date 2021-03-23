‘Thalaivi’ trailer: Kangana Ranaut shines in Jayalalithaa biopic

Kangana Ranaut in ‘Thalaivi’

23 March 2021 12:03 IST

Directed by Vijay, the biopic is set for a theatrical release on April 23

The trailer for the Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut, has been released on the occasion of Ranaut’s birthday.

Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for Best Actress for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi) yesterday.

Thalaivi documents the life and times of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa — chronicling her transition from a movie star into a politician. The film also marks Kangana's return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years, after working in Dhaam Dhoom (2008) with Jayam Ravi.

The trailer of the film takes viewers through Jayalalithaa’s rise as a movie star, her association with MGR that paved her entry into politics, and her subsequent journey towards becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu.

Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy as MGR, and the rest of the cast includes Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthrakani and Madhu Bala.

Directed by Vijay, the film has music by G.V. Prakash and is set for release on April 23.